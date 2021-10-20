Diego Simeone snubs Jurgen Klopp, and the Luis Suarez incident at Man United is explained.

Jurgen Klopp was not pleased when fans tried to shake his hand the last time Liverpool played Atletico Madrid.

On Tuesday night in Madrid, however, he was sporting a sardonic grin after being spurned in attempts to strike up a conversation with the opposing manager.

Klopp sought out Diego Simeone for the time-honoured post-match tradition after an enthralling Champions League game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, which ended 3-2 to Klopp’s side.

On the full-time whistle, the Atletico manager had different plans and bolted down the tunnel.

Klopp remarked, “I wanted to shake his hand because we’re both emotional.”

"He was enraged by the game, not by anything else." We will 100% shake hands when we see each other again." Former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing has opened up about training and playing with Luis Suarez, stating the Uruguayan was like 'two different individuals' on and off the pitch.

Suarez’s time at Merseyside was marred by controversy, including a racist allegation and a biting incident.

The feisty striker’s win-at-all-costs mentality and on-field conduct produced a slew of difficulties for Liverpool, making Suarez a divisive figure at Anfield.

Downing joined the Reds in the summer of 2011, six months after Suarez arrived from Ajax, and instantly saw that as he crossed the white line, his new teammate took on a new demeanor.

The tension produced by the anticipated pre-match handshake with Manchester United player Patrice Evra that never happened, according to Downing, was spurred by Suarez’s decision to withdraw his hand at halftime, causing commotion in the tunnel.

“I don’t know if that was planned because [Nemanja] Vidic, who wasn’t on the team at the time, was already in the tunnel,” he said on the Under The Cosh podcast.

“If you’ve ever gone to Old Trafford, it’s a massive tunnel that leads to a small area and then it’s simply kicking off.”

