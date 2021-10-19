Diego Simeone is upset after Mohamed Salah breaks a new Liverpool record.

Jurgen Klopp’s heart will have been warmed by Diego Simeone’s white-hot passion.

Klopp may have been respectful in clarifying his stance on Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Monday’s pre-match press conference, but make no mistake: pulling one over on Europe’s biggest spoiler will have given him great pleasure.

Klopp stated that he prefers “a different style of football” to Atletico’s usual approach, and he got exactly that at the Wanda Metropolitano as the two sides battled it out in a Champions League classic.

The Reds are practically home and dry in their quest to reach the knockout stages with maximum points from the first half of the group stage after a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Klopp’s players are well positioned to continue their adventure on the continent in the New Year, with five points separating them from Atletico Madrid in second place.

Any criticism of Simeone’s street fighters has long since fallen on deaf ears for the hard-nosed Atleti coach, whose siege mentality and suffocating approach have converted his squad into the continent’s premier scufflers.

However, with players like Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Joao Felix at his disposal, Simeone’s everlasting underdog mentality has not always gelled well with his squad’s quality.

That was Klopp’s argument in March 2020, and it was one he wanted to emphasize, even if he avoided slipping into the unwelcome narrative of a verbal spat with his Argentine rival.

However, while the boxing comparison shows that styles determine fights, this is not necessarily the case in football, especially when the teams have such opposing beliefs on how to win games.

This, though, was a far cry from the teak-tough grafting that Simeone’s team had been known for over his ten years in Madrid.

Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, perhaps enraged by Klopp’s pre-match assertion that his preferred outlook was diametrically opposed to his own, battled toe-to-toe with those in Liverpool yellow in an all-out firefight, much to the astonishment of many.

Prior to kick-off, Simeone had urged the home crowd to create the same kind of mood that he believed meant they were "already winning."