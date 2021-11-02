Diego Simeone explains Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool snub: ‘I don’t like that.’

After Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone has attempted to clarify his handshake snub of Jurgen Klopp, claiming he “doesn’t like the falseness.”

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone turned down the chance to shake hands with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at full-time of the Reds’ win in the Spanish capital a fortnight ago.

Simeone’s decision did not impress Klopp at the moment, but the Los Rojiblancos coach stated that he does not consider post-match pleasantry in the same way as English football does.

“After the first match, I’ve already explained myself,” Simeone remarked.

“I dislike handshake welcomes after games because they represent the emotions of two opposing sides in opposing emotional states.

“So I don’t enjoy that post-match greeting.”

‘It’s genuine,’ says Luis Suarez of Liverpool’s ‘unbelievable’ admission.

FSG’s long game has Liverpool in a position with Mohamed Salah that Barcelona could only dream of.

“I understand that is a culture in the United Kingdom, and it is all about chivalry, but I don’t share it, and I don’t enjoy the deception.” As a result, I act in accordance with my feelings.

“I don’t know Klopp personally, but he is a fantastic coach who has excelled wherever he has been.”

“I don’t comment on other teams; we’re all coaches, and we have to respect each other.”

Simeone, who will play at Anfield for the first time since March 2020 on Wednesday night, insists he is not seeking vengeance for the Wanda Metropolitano setback.

“It’s two clubs who want to grow globally, so it’s natural that it’s seen as a tremendous match,” he continued.

“However, in football, we don’t retaliate; there is no retaliation.” It isn’t there.

“There is no desire to get revenge on Liverpool, and there is no consideration for the encounter from a year ago, even if it will live on in the minds of Atletico supporters.”

“I believe that as coaches, we always have a big influence on the game, and in games like this tomorrow, the clarity and strength of the team might make all the difference.”

“In the last encounter here in Madrid, at the Wanda, Klopp made a half-time substitution of (Jordan) Henderson for Fabinho.”

“The summary comes to an end.”