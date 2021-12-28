‘Didn’t Like The Performance At All,’ Ralf Rangnick Says After Manchester United’s Draw.

After Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday, interim manager Ralf Rangnick confessed he was disappointed with his team’s performance, adding, “I didn’t enjoy the performance at all.”

After coming off the bench in the second half, Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani equalized. Midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home team a 1-0 lead at St. James’ Park just seven minutes after the game began.

“I didn’t enjoy the performance in the least. Apart from a few brief periods, we had no control over the game today. It’s all about physicality, enthusiasm, and who gets the second balls. We weren’t performing well in any of those categories. The good news is that we earned a point, but our performance needs to improve. “We had too many giveaways when we were in possession, and even with the goal, it doesn’t make things easy,” Rangnick said in a post-match interview with Sky Sports, according to talkSport.

Newcastle had numerous other chances to win on Monday, but Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remained solid in front of the post, making amazing stops, including one in the 87th minute that appeared to be a certain goal.

“Today, it wasn’t about body language; it was about bodily physicality.” If you want to compete here, you must get physical, which was not the case in many other aspects of the game. The mistakes we made were our largest issue. Even after we got the equalizer, we weren’t really controlling the game and making the proper decisions,” Rangnick said, adding that his team needs to be more physical in the next games.

Manchester United leads the Premier League with 28 points after 17 games, but they still have two games in hand.

“We were down one goal and needed to take more chances.” We were good in several moments, including the goal, and we had another striker in Edinson who was dangerous. “Today, it wasn’t about formation; it was about how aggressive we were,” Rangnick explained.

"The next game is in three days. We can do better, but we must take action. We shouldn't make excuses; we need to improve and become more physically active. I didn't like how we played with the ball or when we had to press.