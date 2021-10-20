Didier Drogba’s response to Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star equaled the Premier League’s all-time scoring record.

Didier Drogba, the legendary Chelsea midfielder, has stated that he just delivered a message to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

In a Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid, the Reds forward scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season.

Prior to that, the Egyptian scored a stunning solo goal in the Premier League’s weekend triumph against Watford.

Salah’s eighth goal in the Premier League for Liverpool this season also put him in the record books for the 29-year-old.

Salah scored his 104th Premier League goal at Vicarage Road, equaling the record for most goals scored by an African player.

Drogba and Salah share the record with 104 goals scored in two spells at Chelsea, and the former Ivory Coast international claims he texted Salah after the goal against Watford.

“I congratulated him and sent him a message,” Drogba told Canal+ in France through the Metro.

“I am delighted for him. He’s in fantastic shape right now, and I hope he keeps it up.

“It’s not uncommon for our younger brothers to overtake us, which is a wonderful thing.

“Salah is also on his way to breaking another milestone, that of being the best African scorer in Champions League history.”

Drogba and Salah were briefly teammates at Chelsea, with the 43-year-old appearing four times alongside the now-Liverpool sensation.

In Chelsea’s League Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in October 2014, Salah produced an assist for Drogba.