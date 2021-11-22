Didier Drogba said to Mohamed Salah, “I want to cry,” after the Liverpool star sought counsel.

Didier Drogba, a former Chelsea striker, has admitted that Mohamed Salah is likely to shatter all of his goalscoring records before retiring from the game.

Following his stunning hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford last month, the Liverpool attacker overtook Drogba’s tally of 104 Premier League goals to become the all-time most African scorer in the English top flight.

Salah, who now has 108 Premier League goals, shattered the long-standing record set by the ex-Chelsea striker in spectacular way. Drogba scored 104 goals in 254 games, whilst the Reds’ front did so in only 167 appearances.

With 44 goals, Drogba is the all-time leading African scorer in Champions League history, however Salah is just 11 goals away from matching that total.

Drogba, taken aback by Salah’s goal-scoring prowess, has confessed that it’s only a matter of time before the Egyptian surpasses all of his achievements.

“If he keeps going, he’ll destroy all my records – I want to cry!” the Ivorian quipped to Mehwar TV.

During Drogba’s second stay at Stamford Bridge in the 2014/15 season, the two were teammates for a brief time at Chelsea.

Salah was loaned out to Fiorentina in the January transfer window of that season, as he battled to break into Jose Mourinho’s first squad.

Despite failing to make the grade at the London club, Drogba believes it was only a matter of time before Salah demonstrated his worth to the world.

“The quality was there during training, as many of his teammates will tell you.” “All he needed was some time on the pitch to demonstrate his potential and quality,” he added of the 29-year-old.

“With the group we had at the time, it was difficult to play.” But what really drew me to Mo was the fact that he’s a really sweet man who is always courteous, even when he’s not playing.

“He was disappointed that he couldn’t help the squad, but he was always helpful.” He didn’t say anything about the coach or the players. It’s only a question of time when you have this level of intelligence. “The summary comes to an end.”