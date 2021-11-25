Didier Drogba has a controversial transfer wish for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. ‘I will tell him,’ he says.

As talks over a new contract at Anfield continue, Didier Drogba has pushed Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and rejoin to old club Chelsea.

Salah joined AS Roma permanently in 2016 after leaving Chelsea on a permanent basis, and has since established himself as one of Europe’s most brilliant players.

As Liverpool aim to keep hold of their precious asset for the foreseeable future, the Egyptian’s sparkling performances this season have further enhanced his reputation and price worth.

Salah’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, and he has yet to agree to a new agreement, which will almost certainly make him the club’s highest-paid player.

Drogba expressed his thoughts on the 29-year-situation, old’s admitting that he would like to see the Reds’ star man return to Stamford Bridge.

“If I’m being selfish, I’ll advise Salah to quit Liverpool and go back to Chelsea,” says the player “On Al-Axis TV, he cracked a joke.

“In my opinion, Salah will remain the best regardless of whether he stays at Liverpool or moves on.

“Any other club would perform better [with him]because he knows what he’s doing, is capable of scoring and creating goals, and all he needs is the coach’s trust.”

“I’m not sure what his choice would be. This is solely his decision and future. I’ll be one of his supporters wherever he goes.” Salah played the first half of the 2014/15 season at Chelsea with Drogba before joining Fiorentina on loan in January of that year.

Drogba has since observed his old teammate’s remarkable improvement and is anxious that the Reds’ No.11 would break all of his records in the game.