Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, has “all faith” in recalled Karim Benzema.

Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, maintains he has “confidence” that Karim Benzema can overcome his goal drought at Euro 2020.

Since his return to the squad after a lengthy international absence, the striker has yet to score.

Benzema scored 30 goals for Real Madrid last season, but after four games without a goal for France, some are beginning to wonder if Deschamps’ decision to bring him back was the right one.

Some believe Benzema’s return to attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, at the cost of Olivier Giroud, has upset the team’s equilibrium.

“Strikers live and feed off goals,” Deschamps told uefa.com before of France’s last group encounter against Portugal on Wednesday.

“Despite his experience, Karim is bearing a great responsibility. He, like Giroud three years ago at the World Cup, has a responsibility.

“The most important thing is that I have complete faith in him, as does the rest of the team. Strikers aren’t always successful at scoring goals. They are evaluated based on whether or not they achieve a certain level of success.”

Before a six-year ban for his role in an alleged blackmail scheme against teammate Mathieu Valbuena, Benzema’s last international goal came against Armenia in August 2015.

His return appeared to be a boost for France, but he struggled in the two warm-up matches and two Group F games against Germany and Hungary.

Antoine Griezmann, a fellow France attacker, echoed his manager’s thoughts, stating, “We all back him and have faith in him.”

“Both the staff and the players want him to be in the greatest possible situation. We hope he achieves his goal quickly, but we must remain patient.”

Following Tuesday’s results, France has the luxury of knowing that they will advance to the knockout stages after winning over Germany and drawing with Hungary.

If Les Bleus win or draw and Germany does not overcome Hungary, they will finish first. If France loses and Hungary wins, the second-place finisher will be determined by goal differential.

