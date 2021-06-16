Didier Deschamps believes France looked at ease in their opening victory over Germany.

Didier Deschamps, France’s head coach, thought his team looked at ease as they began their Euro 2020 campaign with a win over Germany in Munich.

The reigning world champions won a close 1-0 match at the Allianz Arena thanks to an own goal from Mats Hummels.

After 20 minutes of the Group F match, the seasoned defender was unable to adjust his feet quickly enough, diverting a Lucas Hernandez cross past Manuel Neuer.

In the second half, goals by Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema were called out for offside, but it didn’t matter in the end as France took three points from their opening encounter in a group that also included Portugal and Hungary.

“We played a wonderful game against very good opponents,” Deschamps told M6. I knew my team would be prepared, and we were ready to fight.

“We were close to scoring the second goal that would have put us in the lead, but we didn’t have as much trouble in the second half. It was an excellent contest in terms of quality and talent.”

Man of the Match was awarded to Paul Pogba. As he found Hernandez with a ball over the top on the left, the full-back volleyed the ball back across goal, and Hummels could only clumsily shin it past his own goalkeeper, it was his delightful pass with the outside of his foot that stretched Germany’s defense.

The Manchester United midfielder stated, “The most important thing is the collective performance.” “I wouldn’t have played as well if it hadn’t been for them. We all put out the effort.

“On the pitch, we’re focused on our tasks. We understand that we must live up to our title as world champions and enter the game with humility. We suffer together when we need to, and we attack together when we need to.”

After Portugal’s 3-0 win against Hungary in the group stage earlier in the day, Germany faces an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

“It was a tough encounter, and we battled to the bitter end. I can’t say that my squad didn’t try; they did. (This is a brief piece.)