Didi Hamann, a former Liverpool player, stakes a claim to the Premier League title and provides his judgement on Chelsea.

Didi Hamann, a former Red, has written off Chelsea’s title ambitions, believing that either Liverpool or Manchester City will win the Premier League this season.

Despite being top of the table and current Champions League holders, the ex-midfielder believes Thomas Tuchel’s side will not be able to defeat their opponents.

The last four league crowns have gone to either Liverpool or City, and Hamann anticipates the same this season.

He told Goal, “I don’t think they [Chelsea] are on the same level as Liverpool or Manchester City.”

“You can win the Champions League even if your team isn’t the best. But not for the title. So a third-place finish for Chelsea would be a dream come true.

“Liverpool and Man City are the best teams in England, as evidenced by their 2-2 draw the other day.

“As a result, I’d be astonished if one of the two sides wins.”

The London club now leads the standings by a point, with Liverpool in second place on 15 points.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, and Brighton are all in close pursuit, but many foresee a three-horse race for the crown.

So far, Liverpool has only conceded three points, two of which came against City and Chelsea; Brentford is the only other team to score against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite being in second place in the rankings, the Reds have yet to lose this season.