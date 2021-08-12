‘Did he say exactly what I think he said?’ – During the post-match interview, Everton’s £4.5 million transfer attempted to retire.

Alex Nyarko, if Tommy Gravesen was an odd Everton signing, was plain perplexing.

He was a Ghanaian international who cost £4.5 million from Lens that summer, becoming him the club’s most expensive signing. He also came with a reputation to match.

It was a clumsy comparison, but because he was tall and rangy, played in midfield, and was signed from France, he was dubbed “the next Patrick Vieira” almost immediately.

However, the first comparisons were not incorrect. Really. Alex is now frequently found in teams of “worst Everton XIs,” but he first appeared to be a brilliant signing.

Pre-season displays whetted the anticipation for the real thing, with him prowling the Everton midfield like some kind of athletic Robocop, scoring twice at Exeter, once at Plymouth, and back-heeling an amazing goal against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

When the actual work began, he was just as spectacular, scoring a fine solo goal against Tottenham and receiving a slew of cautions for his spiky tackles.

Then it felt as if something was turned off.

Nyarko hid behind a shell. And when he was issued a yellow card in the final minutes of a devastating 5-0 loss to Manchester City in December, I was convinced he had done so on purpose.

“Would it be unduly cynical to believe Nyarko purposely kicked the ball away four minutes from time to get a booking that secures a Christmas ban?” I wrote in my Monday match report.

“If that’s the case, his performance at Maine Road proved it.”

