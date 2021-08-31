‘Did he actually say that?’ Virgil van Dijk answers to Erling Haaland’s claim, with Liverpool praising him.

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool defender, has stated that Erling Haaland’s praise was “kind” to the Borussia Dortmund phenomenon.

While on international duty with Norway, where he will face Holland on Wednesday, Haaland referred to Van Dijk as the “greatest defender in the world.”

When hearing of the remarks, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said at a press conference, “Did he say that?” It was thoughtful of him.”

Louis van Gaal, the manager of the Netherlands, praised Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel for the squads they have constructed at Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively.

When asked how many Norwegian players he would start for his team, former Manchester United manager Van Gaal said, “Let me ponder.” I go over the entire team.

“I won’t mention names, but one, two, three, four….five.” Yes, there are five players.

“I understand your need to demonstrate that we are superior to Norway, but I do not believe we are that much stronger.

“We are stronger in some areas, but the team is always the most important to me. Chelsea and Liverpool are two clubs that have been successful in assembling really good teams.”