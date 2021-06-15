Devin Booker is Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend.

Devin Booker’s weekend was jam-packed. On Saturday, the two-time NBA All-Star made news after Kendall Jenner published an Instagram story of them to commemorate their one-year anniversary, then on Sunday, he was involved in a brawl with Nikola Jokic.

Everything you need to know about the Phoenix Suns star is right here.

What became to Nikola Jokic?

Booker got embroiled in a brawl with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on Sunday during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets.

Booker approached Jokic following the Serbian’s ejection from the Nuggets’ 125-118 loss to Phoenix as a result of a flagrant foul on Suns guard Cameron Payne. The two were quickly separated, and Booker was handed a technical foul. Booker finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

“That’s all I said, just ‘What are you doing?'” As Booker stated. “It is purely an emotional drama.”

“I do not believe he intended any harm with it. It was merely a frustration foul. It is difficult; all I had to do was defend my friend.”

The Suns swept the Nuggets and advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010. While Booker does not have the same amount of online fame as Jenner, he has developed into a cornerstone of the club and cemented his status as an NBA star in his first six seasons in the league.

Devin Booker played for which college team?

Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Mississippi was Booker’s alma mater. By the end of his junior year of high school in 2012, ESPN had ranked him as the country’s 18th-best high school prospect and he had gotten scholarship offers from Duke, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, and Mississippi State.

A McDonald’s All-American in 2014, Booker committed to Kentucky in November of the following year but only stayed for one season. He averaged 10 points, two rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game during his lone college season and was awarded SEC Sixth Man of the Year, as well as being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and All-Sec Second Team.

He entered the NBA Draft in April 2015 alongside fellow Wildcats Karl-Anthony Towns and Trey Lyles—both of whom had committed to Kentucky at the time. This is a condensed version.