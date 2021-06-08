Devante Cole has signed a three-year contract with Barnsley.

Devante Cole, a forward from Motherwell, has signed a three-year contract with Barnsley.

Cole joins Barnsley for the second time, having previously spent the 2014/15 season on loan from Manchester City, scoring seven goals for the Tykes.

Since then, the 26-year-old has represented Bradford, Fleetwood, Wigan, Burton, and Doncaster before joining Motherwell in October of last year.

Cole, who scored 12 goals for Motherwell last season, told Barnsley’s website: “I was here a fair few years ago and I really loved my time here.”

“I kind of wish I hadn’t left, so it’s nice to come back; the fans were always amazing, and it was a wonderful group of boys back then, and I’ve heard it’s even better now.”