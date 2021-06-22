Dettori was summoned to the Duke of Cambridge by Indie Angel heaven.

As John and Thady Gosden’s Indie Angel surprised the field in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, Frankie Dettori recorded his 75th Royal Ascot victory.

Dettori, who won for the Gosdens for the second year in a row at the meeting, waited for Parent’s Prayer to make all and then Lady Bowthorpe to make her attempt for Group Two honours.

The Italian maneuvered into position to challenge on the grandstand side, took over from eventual runner-up Lady Bowthorpe, and crossed the finish line with two and a half lengths to spare — with favorite Queen Power staying on to finish third, just a short head away.

Indie Angel, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, was reversing her Newmarket form, having finished fourth behind both Lady Bowthorpe and Queen Power in the Dahlia Stakes over a furlong longer than this.

“Today everything fell into place,” Dettori added.

“She prefers faster ground, cover, and a lot of space, and she got all three of those things.

“Congratulations to the Gosden and Clarehaven teams.”

“In fairness, she won really well last season, but something went awry, and I maybe ran her before she had come to herself in the spring, and she had a little complication in her last race,” Gosden said. But we knew she could compete with the best fillies – but to predict a two-and-a-half-length victory? That would have been wishful thinking on my part.

“She’s blossomed and relaxed beautifully. She appeared to be a different filly today than she was when we last saw her in May.

“You have to be looking ahead. Now that she’s won a Group Two, you should aim to climb even further up the ladder. We won it last year (with Nazeef), and there are other great races for her in the July meeting, such as the Sun Chariot and the nice fillies’ race (Falmouth).

“We’re savoring this moment right now.”

"All credit to the winner who," trainer William Jarvis remarked of Lady Bowthorpe.