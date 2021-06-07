Dettori was struck speechless by the breathtaking Snowfall.

Even Frankie Dettori was taken aback after Snowfall put on a show of unusual dominance in Epsom’s Cazoo Oaks.

With this being his 21st British Classic victory – his first coming atop Balanchine in this race 27 years ago – it’s safe to say the enormously popular Italian has been there, done it, and won the T-shirt many times at this point of his career.

Snowfall, on the other hand, devoured the rain-softened ground and left her toiling rivals following in her wake on the renowned Downs, clearing the post a staggering 16 lengths clear, a race record.

“Wow, it was incredible.”