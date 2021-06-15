Dettori gets off to a great start at Palace Pier.

Palace Pier fulfilled his odds-on favorite status in the Queen Anne Stakes, giving Frankie Dettori a great start to Royal Ascot 2021.

After winning the St James’s Palace Stakes in front of empty grandstands a year ago, John and Thady Gosden’s magnificent miler competed again in front of a crowd of 12,000 this time.

Dettori was racing on the flank in the early stages, but by halfway he had gained some shelter behind Prince Eiji.

Those who took the prohibitive 2-7 price on Palace Pier into the last two furlongs would have been a little apprehensive as Dettori dipped lower in the saddle to ask for his effort.

But, while the winning move did not come quickly, Palace Pier hit maximum speed with a furlong to go – and the race was finished when he took two lengths off the competition.

As Lope Y Fernandez surged from the pack to grab second, a length and a half away, with Ascot specialist Sir Busker back in third, he only had to keep up his effort.

Palace Pier’s only setback came in the Queen Elizabeth II on Champions Day last year at Ascot, when he lost a shoe in difficult ground.

“There wasn’t much pace in the race, and I had him considerably further forward than usual,” Dettori said.

“I tracked the pace, and with a furlong and a half to go, I had the leaders beat, and then he went a couple of lengths ahead, and he took it easy on me.

“It was his first run on really nice to firm ground, so he was a little nervous – but he still proved he’s the best miler in the world. He’d been out in front on his own for a while and was taking it easy.

“Yes, he did” (stumble just after the line). He’s clumsy with his feet, often misplacing his shoes and other belongings, but he’s OK while he’s moving quickly.

“The first one (of the meeting) – you – is a high-pressure ride. (This is a brief piece.)