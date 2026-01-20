Detroit Lions Hire Drew Petzing to Lead Offense After 9-8 Finish

The Detroit Lions have secured a new offensive leader, hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator on January 19, 2026. Petzing, 38, arrives after a three-year tenure as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator. This move comes on the heels of a disappointing 9-8 season for the Lions, who fell short of the playoffs after two consecutive postseason appearances. Petzing’s appointment follows the dismissal of John Morton, who had served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator until mid-season.

Detroit’s offense, which finished 2025 ranked fourth in scoring and fifth in yards per game, is brimming with talent but lacked consistency. Despite strong performances from quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions struggled to establish a reliable run game. In 2025, they failed to reach 100 yards on the ground in seven games, each of which ended in defeat. Petzing’s expertise in creative run schemes makes him a promising fit for a team looking to refine its offensive balance.

New Chapter in Detroit’s Offense

Petzing’s coaching journey is a testament to his versatility. His career began as a student assistant at Harvard, before moving on to coaching roles at Boston College and Yale. His NFL career kicked off in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns, where he worked as an intern before coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-2019) and later quarterbacks and tight ends with the Browns (2020-2022). In 2023, he joined the Arizona Cardinals, where he took over as offensive coordinator. Despite struggling with injuries to key players like quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner in 2025, Petzing’s earlier work in Arizona had success, with the team posting a top-five rushing attack in 2023 and 2024.

Now, with Detroit, Petzing inherits a team that boasts a dynamic offensive roster. Goff remains the focal point at quarterback, and St. Brown, who earned All-Pro honors, is a standout target. The Lions’ offensive line is anchored by Penei Sewell, regarded as one of the NFL’s top linemen. Despite their individual talent, the team’s inability to run consistently last season led to a shift in strategy, with head coach Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties midway through the season. However, the Lions missed the playoffs, prompting the search for a fresh offensive direction.

Petzing’s previous experience, particularly his success with the Cardinals’ running game, makes him an ideal candidate for Detroit’s offensive overhaul. Under his leadership in Arizona, the team saw running back Conner post the only two 1,000-yard seasons of his career. In 2024, the Cardinals finished second in the NFL in rushing yards per carry, showcasing Petzing’s ability to maximize a ground attack. With Gibbs and Williams in the fold, Detroit is hopeful that Petzing can instill a more powerful and balanced offense.

General manager Brad Holmes emphasized the importance of attention to detail in the search for a new coordinator: “You just have to be able to know that there’s somebody that’s going to dot every ‘I,’ cross every ‘T,’ and make sure that nothing is compromised from a detail standpoint,” he said. Holmes believes this level of scrutiny and philosophy was crucial in making the decision to hire Petzing, with whom he has a strong professional connection due to Petzing’s past work with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

With the hire complete, the Lions now face questions about play-calling duties. Campbell, who has taken on the role of play-caller in the past, has not fully committed to relinquishing control to Petzing. At his year-end press conference, Campbell noted that he would consider all options to ensure the best approach for the team’s success. This decision remains one of the key dynamics to watch as the Lions enter the offseason.

There are also reports that defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard may be in the running for a head coaching position, adding further uncertainty to the staff. Meanwhile, John Morton, who had replaced Ben Johnson after his departure to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, was let go after struggling with play-calling duties. The reshuffling on both sides of the ball underscores the Lions’ commitment to improving their team dynamics as they prepare for the 2026 season.

The road ahead for the Lions is critical, with lingering injuries to tight end Sam LaPorta and other roster adjustments still needed. Petzing’s arrival signals the beginning of a new era for Detroit’s offense, and the team’s success in the coming season will depend largely on his ability to harness the full potential of a talented but inconsistent roster.