Detroit Lions Hire Drew Petzing as Offensive Coordinator for 2026

The Detroit Lions are set to usher in a new offensive chapter with the hiring of Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator. Sources confirmed on January 19, 2026, that Petzing, the former coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, will take over the role in a bid to revitalize the Lions’ high-powered offense and restore playoff aspirations for the 2026 season.

Petzing, 38, comes to Detroit with a reputation for adaptability and resilience, having navigated both success and adversity during his time with the Cardinals. His three-year tenure in Arizona was marked by mixed results, but he earned praise for his creative playcalling, even in the face of injuries that severely impacted the team’s performance in 2025. He replaces John Morton, who was let go after a single season in Detroit. Morton’s tenure saw the Lions finish with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022, despite a productive offense that ranked in the NFL’s top 10 for total yards, passing yards, and points per game.

A New Vision for Detroit’s Offense

The Lions’ offense in 2025 had moments of brilliance, with quarterback Jared Goff leading the charge and explosive talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams in tow. However, inconsistency plagued the unit, particularly after head coach Dan Campbell assumed playcalling duties in Week 10. Despite boasting a 28.3 points per game average—tied for fourth in the league—the offense failed to sustain momentum week after week, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning its identity.

Petzing’s arrival signals a change in approach. General manager Brad Holmes emphasized the need for leadership and attention to detail when selecting Morton’s successor, stating that the team needed someone who could “dot every ‘i’ and cross every ‘T’” in their offensive operations. Petzing’s reputation for detailed, adaptable schemes aligns with Holmes’ criteria. The new coordinator is expected to bring structure and consistency, and the hope is that he can re-establish the type of cohesion seen during the 2024 season under Ben Johnson, who orchestrated a record-breaking offense before leaving to coach the Chicago Bears.

While Petzing’s tenure with the Cardinals was far from flawless, it showed flashes of potential. In 2024, Arizona’s offense surged to 11th in yards and 12th in points, thanks in part to a healthy Kyler Murray and a revamped running game. However, injuries to key players like Murray, running back James Conner, and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2025 derailed those gains, leading to a drop to 31st in rushing yards per game and 23rd in points. Despite these setbacks, Petzing’s creative playcalling and resilience in adapting to shifting personnel garnered praise across the league, with multiple teams, including the Chicago Bears, showing interest in his services.

The Lions’ offensive talent is undeniable, with Goff posting a passer rating of 114.0 on play-action throws in 2025, and dynamic playmakers like Gibbs and St. Brown in the fold. Petzing’s ability to adapt his schemes to personnel changes will be crucial in maximizing this talent. Lions fans will be hoping that he can translate his experience into a cohesive, high-scoring unit capable of returning Detroit to playoff contention.

The hiring of Petzing comes after a thorough search, which included interviews with nine candidates, including former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka. The Lions’ decision to look outside the organization, after years of promoting from within, reflects the team’s ambition and desire for a fresh start. Petzing even spoke with Goff directly before finalizing the deal, indicating his commitment to understanding Detroit’s offensive strengths and weaknesses from the quarterback’s perspective.

As the deal nears finalization, the Motor City now watches closely to see if Petzing can restore the explosive offense the Lions are known for and guide them back to the playoffs. With the foundation in place, it will be up to Petzing to build the cohesive, resilient offense that Detroit fans have been yearning for in 2026.