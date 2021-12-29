Dethroning Roman Reigns is part of a two-time WWE champion’s ‘inevitable goal.’

Drew McIntyre has stated that dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the WWE Universal Championship is his “inevitable aim.”

Reigns won the Universal Championship last year after defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback on Aug. 30. His title reign has lasted 485 days so far, and he’s on his way to smashing Brock Lesnar’s record of 503 days.

The two-time WWE Champion, on the other hand, is dead set on ending Reigns’ remarkable reign as Universal Champion.

“Are there any specific objectives? I mean, the Universal Title has to be mentioned. That’s a no-brainer. That is a foregone conclusion. I’m not aiming to get there in a hurry, either. I’m simply trying to stay on track and maintain my momentum. Every week, I could hear the audience grow louder, as if they were building up to WrestleMania in 2020, which was cool “In an interview with Sportskeeda, McIntyre stated.

Last year, the 36-year-old reclaimed the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton in a no-disqualification match, which led to him facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Interbrand champion vs. champion battle at Survivor Series. Following interference from Jey Uso, McIntyre lost the match through technical submission.

The Scottish fighter has stated that he wants to avenge his WWE Survivor Series loss against Reigns on numerous occasions.

In out-of-character interviews, McIntyre has frequently stated that he wants the organization to conduct a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom.

“Outside of the ring, I have enormous ambitions. Get the UK pay-per-view thing I’m always mentioning. One way or another, I’m going to make it happen. I’m not going to stop talking until it occurs, and then I’ll be like [cheers], “In the same interview, McIntyre said.

On Saturday, McIntyre will fight Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1. Brock Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at the event. WWE Day 1 will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on New Year’s Day, and will be the company’s first pay-per-view event.