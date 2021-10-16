Despite Watford’s “two massive setbacks,” Liverpool backed them.

According to Jermaine Jenas, the absence of Fabinho and Alisson Becker will be a “big loss” for Liverpool.

The Reds will be without their two Brazilian players for Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford, after both were part of their country’s squad during the international break.

Jenas believes they will be a “big loss” to Jurgen Klopp, but also believes Liverpool are still in a great position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to the starting lineup for the first time since September 25 after recovering from a groin injury.

Jenas, a former Tottenham player, believes Alexander-ingenuity, Arnold’s combined with Mohamed Salah’s form, means Liverpool are still in a fantastic position.

“It’s a major setback (not having Fabinho or Alisson),” Jenas said on BT Sport’s pre-match coverage at Vicarage Road. “When it comes to leaders on the pitch and defensively how good they work, it’s two huge losses.”

“That midfield is strong and full of enthusiasm.” Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in that right-back position, and he generates everything that is amazing, and Mohamed Salah is in the best form of his life.

“So Liverpool is still in good shape.”

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Liverpool XI to face Watford: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, N Williams. Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, N Williams.