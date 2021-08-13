Despite the withdrawal of the embassy, the United Kingdom vows not to abandon Afghanistan.

Even as he acknowledged the imminent removal of most embassy workers in the face of a fast Taliban offensive, Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintained that Britain would not forsake Afghanistan.

With Islamists grabbing control of additional Afghan cities, Britain is sending some 600 troops to help evacuate its roughly 3,000 citizens, and Johnson said the “vast majority” of remaining embassy workers in Kabul would return to the UK.

President Joe Biden’s decision to remove US forces, pushing NATO partners to do the same, “leaves a very substantial problem on the ground” and gives the Taliban momentum, according to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

He predicted that it would help Al-Qaeda, which had been provided safe harbor by the Taliban before to the September 11, 2001 attacks, which precipitated the West’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.

Johnson, on the other hand, indicated after holding crisis meetings with key cabinet members that the West still had a strategic interest in assisting Kabul’s troubled administration.

He told reporters, “I think we have to be realistic about the UK’s or any power’s ability to impose a military solution – a combat solution – in Afghanistan.”

“What we can surely do is engage with all of our regional and international allies who share our goal of preventing Afghanistan from becoming a breeding ground for terrorism once more.

“What we must do now is not turn our backs on Afghanistan,” he emphasized, adding that Britain should be “extremely proud” of its involvement in the nation, particularly in improving girls’ education, which is now jeopardized by the Taliban’s progress.

According to the prime minister, UK interior ministry personnel are traveling to Kabul to assist Afghan interpreters who have served with the British troops in applying for resettlement in the UK.

Many of the interpreters have complained about British inaction and say they are now afraid for their lives because of the threat of Taliban retaliation.

Wallace stated previously on Sky News that Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had achieved a “rotten bargain” with the Taliban that allowed the US to wind down its longest war, echoing UK military commanders who have slammed the withdrawal.

“We’ve just pulled the rug out from under them,” said Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs select committee, according to the BBC.

The Conservative MP, who was a former reservist soldier in Afghanistan, went on to say that Britain needed to send in extra troops to help with the evacuation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.