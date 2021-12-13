Despite the Vaccine Mandate, NBA rumor has claimed that Kyrie Irving will play for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-2022 season.

Kyrie Irving’s chances of playing in the 2021-22 NBA season are still open. Despite his refusal to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, a fresh report says that the point guard could return to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to The Athletic, Irving has “renewed optimism” in playing for Brooklyn this season. Irving and Kevin Durant have recently had more chats regarding the team’s play and Irving’s role with the Nets, according to the source.

Irving’s decision not to be immunized meant he would only be permitted to participate in road games, therefore Brooklyn decided he wouldn’t be a part of the squad. The immunization mandate in New York City prevents him from playing in home games at Barclays Center.

Irving could be able to play for the Nets outside of Brooklyn if he remains immunized.

Brooklyn was considered a major favorite to win the 2022 NBA Finals when Irving, Durant, and James Harden were expected to be on the squad. Through 28 games, the Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference, but they’ve battled against the league’s best teams and haven’t been as dominant as expected.

The NBA’s best teams have been the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, while the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks haven’t slowed down. Some believe that unless Irving returns, Brooklyn will not be able to win the title.

Brooklyn ranks 13th in points per 100 possessions a season after earning the best offensive rating in franchise history. Durant has been a leading candidate for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award. Harden has underachieved, posting his lowest scoring totals in a decade.

Last season, Irving was named to the NBA’s Third Team All-Star team. With 26.9 points, 6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, the point guard led the Nets.