Despite the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Manchester United sent a ‘jealous’ message to Liverpool.

Manchester United may appear to have had a more productive transfer window than Liverpool thus far, with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but this is not the case.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main priorities were a winger and a central defender, while Liverpool have added an additional centre-back in Ibrahima Konate and could still add one or two more players before the August 31 deadline.

With three weeks left to close deals, neither team is expected to be completely finished with incomings or outgoings.

On a special podcast exclusively for members of the Blood Red Club, Manchester United writer Richard Fay remarked, “From the club’s point of view, they are quite satisfied with Sancho and Varane.”

“However, they have made no secret of their desire for more additions if at all possible.

“Solskjaer said last week that any new business would be considered as a plus, and they’re searching for another right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who doesn’t offer enough going forward.

“That is why they are interested in Kieran Trippier, despite the fact that Atletico Madrid is demanding a much higher cost than United is willing to pay.

“They’d also prioritize bringing in a new defensive midfielder, but any new signings would necessitate selling players first.”

United, like Liverpool, had to let players go this summer in order to make room in their team for newcomers.

However, they have had significantly less success in recent transfer windows than the Reds, and this summer has been no exception.

“United has had a tremendously bad summer in terms of sales, and they still have a far too huge squad,” Fay added.

“They’ve added two more players to that, and there are still a lot of people on the outside looking in.

“After his great loan spell with West Ham, Jesse Lingard should have been cashed in, and Andreas Pereira is just hanging on with no part to perform.

“United simply has far too many peripheral players.”

