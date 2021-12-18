Despite the Everton transfer facts, Jonjoe Kenny’s admission on Rafa Benitez says a lot.

In an interview last week, Jonjoe Kenny acknowledged that praising Rafa Benitez would not be a universally popular emotion, as a vocal minority of the fan base continues to state that they do not want the Spaniard in charge.

Kenny, on the other hand, didn’t appear to hesitate when asked which of the Everton managers had been the most “influential” for him.

He told Transfermarkt, “It’s astonishing how much he goes into detail and what enthusiasm he has for football.”

“I am learning new things as a player every day, even if I am not currently playing.”

Now, cynics would argue that he talked up his current management because he wants to play.

Perhaps, but it’s no secret that Kenny has been available for sale and/or loan for quite some time.

Benitez hadn’t picked Kenny to start in the league all season, even while Seamus Coleman was out, at the time of the interview. He wasn’t even receiving a second glance. Ben Godfrey was the favorite.

Kenny was, and continues to be, well aware of his place in the pecking order and in Benitez’s mind.

In July, the Academy graduate’s contract will expire, and he does not appear to be in the market for a new one.

He did, however, intend what he said.

Benitez made a point of complimenting Kenny on his professionalism during the season, and that mutual respect and understanding was evident on the pitch on Thursday night.

Kenny was given his first Premier League start in almost a year by circumstance, and he was keen to make the most of it.

Despite spending the most of the season on the bench, Kenny returned to the lineup and performed admirably.

