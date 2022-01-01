Despite the Covid chaos, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is certain that the game against Chelsea will go ahead.

Despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp and another Premier League match being canceled, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team’s critical match against Chelsea on Sunday will go ahead.

On Friday, Klopp refused to name the players because they were awaiting test results, but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were missing from Liverpool’s photos of a club training session.

Both teams will see the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win in order to keep up with defending champions Manchester City, who lead the table by eight points.

“It’s not so cool at the moment because we have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff,” Klopp stated at his pre-match press conference.

“I can’t disclose who it is because we have to go through the whole process and get a valid PCR (test), but you’ll see on the team sheet the day after tomorrow who is impacted or sick.”

“We never had this proper epidemic when 15 to 20 players had it,” said the German, whose club is third in the table, a point behind Chelsea. Every day is a new one for us, and things are happening more frequently.

“It’s like waiting for the results of a lottery in the morning.” It’s very much day by day, with one case leading to the next.

“At this time, we are unlikely to (request a postponement), but we don’t know how things will turn out in a few hours.”

Aside from the three Covid instances, Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara are both injured and will miss the trip to Chelsea.

Southampton’s Premier League match against Newcastle at home on Sunday was postponed due to Covid instances in the visitors’ camp, according to Klopp.

The game at St Mary’s is the second to be postponed in Premier League matchweek 21, following the cancellation of Leicester’s New Year’s Day showdown with Norwich on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, expressed his disappointment at missing Saturday’s match versus City as he isolates following a second positive test.

“It’ll be unusual,” Arteta, whose squad is fourth in the standings, remarked. “I’ll need a large area so I can stroll about and move around because I won’t be able to stand on my sofa.” “It’s a big, big game,” the Spaniard, who had coronavirus in March 2020, continued. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.