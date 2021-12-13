Despite the Champions League disaster, Manchester City’s $68 million star wants to join Barcelona, according to reports.

Ferran Torres, a Manchester City forward who has recently been connected with a move to FC Barcelona, is said to desire to go ahead with the transaction despite the possibility that the Catalans would not play in the Champions League next season.

Barcelona was knocked out of the Champions League and relegated to the Europa League, the second-tier European soccer competition, after a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich last week. Even in La Liga, Barcelona is in eighth place after 16 games, and there’s a good probability they won’t finish in the top four and will miss out on the Champions League next season.

Torres’ asking price has been reduced from $79 million to $68 million by Manchester City. Meanwhile, according to Spanish daily SPORT, Barcelona has boosted their proposal for Torres from $39 million to $51 million plus variables. The Catalans have struck an agreement with Torres, who is 21 years old, but the two teams have yet to agree on a contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is also ready to join Barcelona despite the club’s present troubles.

Cavani struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Manchester United after joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2020. Cavani made only 13 Premier League starts in his first season, appearing in a total of 26 league games. In 40 competitive games in the 2020-21 season, he scored 17 goals and added 10 assists.

Cavani has appeared in only eight matches for Manchester United this season, starting only two of them. Cavani is now unable to play due to a tendon problem, although it is expected that he will not be given a larger role under Ralf Rangnick.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar might be Cavani’s final tournament, and the Uruguayan forward wants to earn more playing time in the build-up, which he believes he won’t be able to do at Manchester United.