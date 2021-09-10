Despite the Bucs’ victory over Prescott and the Cowboys, Tom Brady is unsatisfied.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling game, but Tom Brady was not pleased with the outcome.

After the game, Brady stated, “Obviously, there’s a lot to clean up.”

Both teams appeared rusty, as they were still shaking off the safety nets that had encircled them throughout the preseason and training camp.

The Buccaneers were on the verge of losing the game after the Cowboys’ offense featured a fully recovered Dak Prescott, who ran wild on the field over a year after suffering a devastating compound fracture.

Prescott proved to Cowboys fans that they shouldn’t be concerned about him, throwing for 403 yards and three touchdowns on 42 of 58 pass attempts with only one interception.

Prescott was forced to run for some short gains, but not enough to make up for the fact that he was still concerned about re-injuring his leg.

With 379 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys, Brady, 44, continues to chug along this season as he hunts for another Super Bowl ring to add to his collection.

He threaded the needle through the heart of the secondary, connecting many times with his favorite target Rob Gronkowski for two touchdowns.

He also threw two interceptions in the second half, when the Cowboys’ defense seemed poised to win the game.

The Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin dropped a throw and fumbled the ball inside the five-yard line in two potential touchdown opportunities, but the victory was far from ideal.

Brady and Prescott went pass for pass with each other, but the Cowboys’ dreams of winning were dashed by a game-winning drive by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady marched the Buccaneers down the field, setting up kicker Ryan Succop’s game-winning field goal from the 36-yard line, as he has done throughout his career.

During the drive, Godwin was able to redeem himself with a catch that could have changed the outcome.

Brady made certain that the special teams were recognized for their efforts after the game.

Brady and the Buccaneers will meet the Atlanta Falcons at home on September 19, while the Cowboys will travel to San Diego to face the Chargers on the same date.