Despite testing positive for COVID-19, heavyweight boxing champion shows up at a car rental.

Tyson Fury, the heavyweight boxing champion, is no stranger to beating the odds.

However, playing with the hazards that COVID-19 poses could be dangerous.

The 32-year-old champion recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to delay his boxing battle with Deontay Wilder.

It was initially scheduled for July 24 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Fury was tested on July 5 and received a positive result the next day.

Even though he doesn’t experience the affects, he’s aware that the risk of COVID-19 spreading to others exists.

As a result, Fury should have been at the very least self-isolating to avoid it.

Instead, the “Gypsy King” was photographed visiting the Royal Exotic Cars in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post.

He looked to have stopped by the vehicle rental business, and the majority of those present were awestruck. “Iconic,” the caption stated. Champ @gypsyking101, thank you for dropping by.”

It was unclear whether the shot was new or old. In any case, it casts Fury in a divisive light.

It seems to rekindle Bob Arum’s comments, according to Boxingscene, in which the fighter refused to take the second dose of a vaccine for fear of adverse effects interfering with his preparations for the third fight against Wilder.

“I was hoping it was Johnson & Johnson because I knew he only had one shot. But it wasn’t the case. Arum stated, “It was Moderna.”

As a result of Fury’s refusal to get vaccinated, Arum said that he was instead given COVID.

“He was the one who fired the opening shot. Then he explained that he didn’t want the second dose since he didn’t want to become sick from the immunization so soon to the fight. As a result, he was given COVID,” Arum explained.

According to ESPN, the rematch between Fury and Wilder has been rescheduled for October 9 at the same site.