Despite Rory Burns’ century, New Zealand had the upper hand in the opening Test.

On the penultimate day of the first Test at Lord’s, Rory Burns hit a battling century for England, but Tim Southee’s six for 43 helped New Zealand take the upper hand.

Southee utilized his cleverness and a hint of movement to snare Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, and James Bracey all inside the space of 21 deliveries, while England skipper Joe Root went to the first ball of Saturday morning.

In response to New Zealand’s 378, England’s 275 all out became 140 for six, but Burns used let-offs on 77 and 88 to hit a spirited 132 from 297 balls in England’s 275 all out – a first-innings deficit of 103.

Bu