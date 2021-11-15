Despite recent success, Phoenix Suns head coach Rick Carlisle is focused on the long-term agenda.

This season, Monty Williams, the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, is focused on ensuring that his players stay focused on their goal.

Williams acknowledged their accomplishment in a press conference following their road victory against the Houston Rockets, but he is not letting their eight-game winning streak get to their heads.

“I don’t take them [the victories]lightly.” I’m just trying to become better, improve, and see some consistency. The boys most likely look at me and wonder if I’m delighted because my deadpan [expression]perplexes them. I don’t want to detract from the victory.