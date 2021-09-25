Despite Pep Guardiola’s claims, Manchester City receives a double Liverpool injury benefit.

Despite initial injury fears, Manchester City defenders Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are expected to be able to play Liverpool next Sunday.

Laporte has been picked in City’s starting lineup for today’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Stones is among the substitutes.

Pep Guardiola stated earlier this week, before of the Sky Blues’ Carabao Cup third-round encounter with Wycombe Wanderers, that the defensive combination will miss the match due to injury.

Guardiola said of his Wycombe lineup, “I don’t have any alternatives; we’re going to play a few young players, some first-team players, but some will rest for the games we have ahead of us.”

“A few academy players are going to play since John, Aymeric, Rodri, Oleks [Zinchenko], and I believe Gundogan are all injured.”

But, barring any last-minute injury scares, the pair are now fully recovered and eligible for selection, indicating that they will be fit to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is dealing with injury concerns of their own ahead of this heavyweight clash, with the Liverpool manager’s choices in midfield already limited despite the fact that the season is still young.

Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita are all out at the moment, with Elliott facing an extended layoff.