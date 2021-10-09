Despite opposition, Italy’s Draghi pushes for reform.

Despite domestic opposition, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a man on a mission, determined to push through structural reforms long demanded by Brussels in exchange for EU recovery money.

Members of Matteo Salvini’s far-right League party, which is part of the national unity government Draghi has headed since February, boycotted a cabinet meeting on tax reform this week.

On Sunday and Monday, the League was defeated in local elections, including in Salvini’s hometown of Milan.

Salvini said he couldn’t offer the government a “clean check” on tax reform because “in a year’s time, Draghi won’t be prime minister, but someone will tax the air we breathe.”

However, the looming crisis at the top of the eurozone’s third-largest economy was averted thanks to a meeting between Draghi and Salvini.

In the meantime, the prime minister made it clear that nothing would stop him.

He told reporters after an EU session on Wednesday, “The government is moving forward, government action cannot follow the electoral calendar.”

After the previous administration dissolved in the midst of the economic and health crises caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Italy’s president appointed the former European Central Bank leader to lead the country.

Draghi has made it a top priority to get around 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the EU’s post-virus fund for Italy, as well as to push through the reforms demanded by Brussels.

He remarked this week at the meeting in Slovenia, “We must follow the calendar negotiated with the European Commission.”

Government ministers agreed on the general contours of tax reform and strategies to combat tax cheating, which is projected to cost Italy over 100 billion euros per year, at the cabinet meeting.

The land registration reform enraged the League, and Salvini thinks that it will result in a rise in property taxes.

Its goal is to bring order to the situation of so-called “ghost dwellings,” which number around one million and have never been registered.

Draghi, on the other hand, promised to “prevent any rise in the tax burden” after his conversations with Salvini.

The property reform, like the judicial measures passed by parliament last month to speed up Italy’s chronically slow legal system, is being pushed by Brussels.

“Land and property values… that serve as the basis for computing property tax are mainly outdated,” the European Commission cautioned in 2019.

"Land and property values… that serve as the basis for computing property tax are mainly outdated," the European Commission cautioned in 2019.

Draghi's proposal, on the other hand, would have no difference until at least 2026.