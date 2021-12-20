Despite lower sales in China, Nike earns more money.

On Monday, Nike announced greater quarterly profits thanks to higher sales in North America, despite supply chain issues in Asia hurting performance in China and other areas.

The sportswear behemoth, which had previously warned of a drag from higher shipping costs and outages at key Asian factories due to Covid-19 restrictions, said results in North America and Europe-Middle East-Africa benefited from higher levels of inventory already in transit at the start of the quarter.

Stronger pricing aided the company’s results as it ramped up direct sales to customers.

However, sales declined in both Greater China and Asia Pacific & Latin America, owing to “reduced quantities of accessible inventory as a result of Covid-19 manufacturing closures,” according to Nike.

For the quarter ending November 30, net income increased by 7% to $1.3 billion on revenue growth of 1% to $11.3 billion.

In after-hours trading, the stock surged 3.5 percent to $162.42.