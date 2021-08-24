Despite Liverpool’s setback, Marcel Brands’ adjustment puts intriguing Everton youngsters on the right track.

At this level, the outcome for Everton’s under-23s isn’t as important as it once was.

Perhaps that remark will be met with a few more eye-rolls than usual after a mini-derby loss to Liverpool on Monday evening, but it’s still a worthwhile statement.

On this occasion, the Blues were comprehensively overpowered by their opponents at Southport’s Pure Stadium. The visitors enjoyed more possession almost from the start, looked more dangerous on attack, and were eventually deserving of their victory.

David Unsworth and his teammates will undoubtedly be disappointed. No one wants to lose a derby, and doing so in such a way will be demoralizing for those that took the field.

However, in situations like this, it’s important to keep the big picture in mind.

Everton’s roster for this match showcased the club’s exciting new revolution at this level, with many mainstays of the under-23s program having moved out in previous years.

With more seasoned players seeking greener pastures and the first-team football they have arguably craved for some time, opportunities have arisen for younger talents to step up to the plate.

On Monday evening, the Blues started five 17-year-olds for the U23s. The hosts had no players above the age of 20, with Kyle John and Joe Anderson being the only veterans on the team.

When compared to the opposition, for example.

Sheyi Ojo is 24 years old and has a lot of first-term experience. Liverpool’s center-backs, Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio, have both been in Champions League games in the past.

Even if the performance may be frustrating to those who were involved, the disparity in experience on display should not be overlooked.

As a result, Everton supporters viewing the team in the first few games of the season could anticipate them to be a little raw, perhaps a little rough around the edges.

This is a step-up in age class for many people on a regular basis, and it's understandable that it takes some time for them to adjust.