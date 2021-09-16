Despite links to the French national team, Arsenal’s midfielder remains untouchable.

Houssem Aouar is one of the players Arsenal is anticipated to seek next summer.

The Gunners are unlikely to change their minds on resident midfielder Bukayo Saka, despite the alleged chase.

Despite the fact that the Gunners have labeled him as untouchable, other clubs have expressed interest in him.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who discussed the 20-year-old player’s situation during his podcast.

“I want to talk about Bukayo Saka because some clubs are approaching him to see if he is one of the top players in his position for the future,” he stated.

Romano stressed, however, that no teams had made a proposal for Saka. Instead, most people are looking at his contract situation, even if the prospects of luring him away from the Gunners are slim.

“Some teams aren’t making bids or anything like that, but they are inquiring about the contract and everything. This player is regarded as untouchable by Arsenal. Saka is a player for the present and the future, and Arsenal want to build around him,” Romano stated.

If Arsenal is successful in its pursuit of Aouar, it remains to be seen if things will alter. The Gunners are said to be interested in signing the French midfielder.

According to Todofichajes, Aouar stated that he wanted to finish the current season in France, implying that things may be different next season.

As a result, the Gunners are set to keep a close eye on the 23-year-old midfielder’s situation at Lyon.

There are, however, precedents. This covers whether or not Aouar will continue to play in Europe. A future move to England could become problematic if he stops.

Saka is an Arsenal youth product, which is another reason why the Gunners may want to keep him.

Because he is a young player, a potential transfer involving the English winger does not appear to be in the cards.

Mikel Arteta appears to be scouring the ranks for youngsters who can make the first squad, and Arsenal has been giving academy graduates a chance.

Emile Smith Rowe, in addition to Saka, is a newcomer at the program. Another budding star, as suggested in a previous post, could be Charlie Patino, albeit he is still a work-in-progress.