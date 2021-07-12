Despite Jordan Pickford’s absurd allegations, Rafa Benitez has given Everton a lift.

Jordan Pickford, however, was left heartbroken.

He didn’t deserve things to turn out the way they did.

When a goalkeeper saves two penalties in a penalty shootout, you can typically expect to win – but the luck of penalty kicks turned against England once more on Sunday evening.

After shattering everyone’s expectations and leading the Three Lions to their first major event final in 55 years, every player in the squad should be able to walk away with their heads held high.

Pickford is no exception. Over the course of the summer, he’s made Everton fans extremely pleased with a succession of outstanding performances, not least in the final.

The England No. 1 made a number of impressive saves in both the shootout and regular time, but he couldn’t quite bring his team through to a memorable triumph in the end.

Coming into this tournament, he had his doubters. Those who believed he was too inconsistent didn’t pay attention and made too many errors.

All of those folks hadn’t seen the Everton midfielder since the turn of the year.

Despite enduring harsh criticism throughout 2020/21, the 27-year-old was able to easily adapt his club form to this tournament.

He drowned all the clamor around him, put his head down, and won Euro 2020 with only two goals conceded. One was a magnificent free kick, and the other came in Sunday’s final after the Everton goalkeeper had made a fantastic first save.

Pickford did everything he could in the ensuing penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium. Following the acclaim he gained after defeating Colombia in 2018, he laid the groundwork to become a national hero once more.

It wasn’t to be for England this time, but it doesn’t diminish the goalkeeper’s performance throughout the tournament.

“His place has been questioned,” Gareth Southgate said on Monday, “but he has consistently delivered, and this run of matches has been his best for us.”

“He’s limited in his abilities. This was a fantastic competition. He has reason to be pleased.”

He'll take a few weeks off to relax and think on the summer before returning to Finch Farm refreshed and ready to work.