Despite Ivan Perisic Covid’s “shock,” Croatia’s Zlatko Dalic is optimistic about the match against Spain.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic stated that Ivan Perisic’s positive test for Covid-19 had shocked his team, but believed that they had the quality to beat Spain even without him.

After his positive test was published on Saturday, Inter Milan winger Perisic, who scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 triumph against Scotland, has began a 10-day period of isolation.

Although all other Croatia players and staff tested negative, the loss of such an important player has hampered their preparations for the last-16 match against Spain in Copenhagen.

“It was a rude awakening,” Dalic admitted. “It’s difficult for him, but we must adapt.” Ivan will be our biggest supporter, and he will join us in seven or eight days, God willing.

“It’s not easy; he lives for it, but it’s possible. Perisic’s good test surprised us, but we’ve been living with the tension of this possibility for a month. We’ve been accustomed to it.

“In this position, we have a large number of players. We’ll choose a player who is a natural fit for the position, but I feel any of them can succeed.”

Dalic lauded Spain, who crushed Slovakia 5-0 in their last match, as a good team, but said his own players had nothing to fear.

“We have to win, play well, and be offensive,” he stated. “If all we do is protect, we will achieve nothing.

“We hold the team and the coach in high regard. I believe we have equal chances. I don’t think we’re any worse than anyone else.”

Spain needed that big win over Slovakia after opening the tournament with draws against Sweden and Poland, but coach Luis Enrique insisted their mentality had not changed since the tournament began.

He stated, “The goals we scored against Slovakia don’t change anything.” “The only thing I’d say is that ending the group with such a strong performance is good because it instills confidence.

“However, my trust in Spain is unchanged as before the event. The clubs that are currently in good shape. (This is a brief piece.)