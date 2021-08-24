Despite idolizing LeBron James, the Kings’ young guard reveals how he came to admire Kobe Bryant.

When it comes to arguing who the “Greatest Of All-Time” in any sport is, debates become heated and off-topic.

GOAT discussions are purely subjective at this moment, and that will never change.

Sacramento Kings point guard Tyrese Haliburton, like many other players in the game today, grew up idolizing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as their personal “GOAT.”

Haliburton was a fervent fan of James, with the proviso that he despised five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, while disputes raged over who was the greater of the two luminaries.

Haliburton came on the “Deuce and Mo” podcast and expressed his admiration for James to Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan.

“LeBron [James] was my entire life for me. All of the shirts. I had the Fathead, which was a large poster depicting a signature tomahawk dunk. He informed them, “I had everything.”

“What’s crazy to think about is that as a youngster, I was anti-Kobe because of the LeBron-Kobe discussion. I knew how terrific he was, but he was clearly LeBron’s biggest threat. My mother used to go on Nike runs and bring home Kobe merchandise such as t-shirts and shorts. ‘Mom, I don’t want it,’ I say. ‘Don’t even hand it over to me.’ As I grew older, I began to wear his shoes, but I couldn’t wear his clothes.”

Bryant’s greatness was eventually recognized by the Iowa State product.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate him more. I genuinely feel he is the best player who has ever touched a basketball, as well as the most talented. But I would never have said it as a kid,” Haliburton admitted.

Even in his earlier years, Haliburton could see why he became a James fan because the Akron, Ohio native was athleticism personified and his basketball IQ was off the charts.

But, because his skill is more complex and recognized by those who have played basketball, the “Black Mamba” is usually honored for his successes afterwards.

In his earlier years, Haliburton may have been a rabid James admirer, but his exposure to the game of basketball allowed him to appreciate Bryant’s brilliance as well.

Last year’s dark horse candidate for the Rookie of the Year award has already faced off against his childhood hero this season, and he stated that he was no longer afraid. Brief News from Washington Newsday.