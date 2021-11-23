Despite his progress as a utility player, the Yankees have traded Tyler Wade to the Angels.

Several players are anticipated to be targeted by the New York Yankees this summer.

The Yankees transferred utility man Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, November 22, in what may be perceived as a move to make room for potential acquisitions.

Wade was dealt to the Angels in return for cash or a player who would be announced later.

The agreement was revealed not long after the Yankees designated the 26-year-old for assignment on Friday, November 26.

Wade, who turned 27 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, was required to be traded by the Yankees.

Wade appeared in 103 games for the Yankees, making 145 plate appearances.

Furthermore, he is coming off a strong 2021 MLB season in which he stepped up when New York was dealing with COVID-19 and player injuries.

The Angels have acquired a versatile player who has previously played for the Yankees in a variety of positions. He’s played second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield positions in his career.

In order to create place for Wade, the Angels have designated Kean Wong for assignment.

Last season, Wong appeared in 32 games and hit.167/.194/.233.

Wade’s fate was kept in the Yankees’ hands before they decided to trade him. However, pundits believe his trade was made at an inopportune time, given that he appeared to be making significant progress.

With the Yankees in 2021, Wade made significant progress. Fansided suggested he was a dynamic defender with speed on the base paths and a lefty bat that was beginning to make heavier contact as the 2021 season went.

Despite Wade’s progress, the trade to the Angels could be part of a larger deal that New York is attempting to put together.

Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics might be one of those targets.

As previously revealed on IBTimes, New York will have to make a hefty offer to the A’s to get Olson.

The Athletics are seeking to save costs, so getting rid of the 27-year-old player makes sense.

If the Yankees pursue Olson, he is expected to be worth $12 million.

As of this writing, no formal negotiations for the two-time Golden Gloves winner have begun.