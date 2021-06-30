Despite his maverick reputation, Finn Russell feels he can be trusted at No. 10 for the Lions.

After coming too late into the tourists’ Jersey training camp to play against Japan, Russell is in contention to start Saturday’s encounter against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg.

When the Test series begins on July 24, the Scotland fly-half will compete with Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell for the job of ringmaster, with the impression that he would be a riskier option given his genius is occasionally coupled by moments of tragedy.

He must persuade Warren Gatland that he can be the onfield general needed to dethrone the Springboks as one of rugby’s most dynamic players with the abilities to unpick any defence.

Russell’s performance in Scotland’s historic Six Nations victory over France persuaded Gatland that his game has improved, resulting in his Lions selection, and the Racing 92 playmaker is confident he can play any role needed of him.

“It depends on the type of game versus South Africa that we want to play. Russell, who is expected to be selected in Gatland’s matchday 23 on Thursday morning, said, “They’re the world champs.”

“We’ll have a gameplan to play against them, and I’ll have to adapt to whatever Warren wants, whether it’s a kicking game or a running game. I’d like to believe I’m capable of both.

“I’ll get a sense of how we want to play and take it from there,” he says. I enjoy running the ball a little, but I must also adjust.

“You have to play a little differently in Test matches – in the Six Nations, I kicked it a little more than usual.

“Running the ball and holding the ball are really important in France. We’ll have to play a lot more tactically against South Africa and use the kicking game to put pressure on them.

“The three fly halves are all in the same place. We all have the same goal in mind: to play in the series.

