Despite his Liverpool injury, Naby Keita has been chosen in Guinea’s team.

Guinea has chosen Naby Keita in their roster for international matches against Guinea-Bissau and Morocco.

The Liverpool midfielder has been out since last weekend’s meeting against Brighton due to a hamstring issue.

While Jurgen Klopp said in his press conference prior of the trip to West Ham that he intended to have Keita back after the international break, Guinea are clearly hopeful he’ll be back sooner to help them in their World Cup qualifiers.

After a fragmented season in which the £52 million midfielder has shown some of his best form, Liverpool will be keen to avoid putting him at risk.

Keita has scored in victories over Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, but he has struggled with consistency and has been plagued by injuries.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner are both out with hamstring injuries, while Joe Gomez is out with a calf issue.