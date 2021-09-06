Despite his large contract, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole drives a 16-year-old car.

Gerrit Cole is a professional baseball pitcher with the New York Yankees at the moment. In 2019, the superstar agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with his team, with an average annual salary of $36 million. Despite his high salary, Cole continues to drive his nearly 16-year-old Toyota Tacoma.

The pitcher’s net worth is reported to be $50 million, with the majority of that coming from his lucrative contract with the Yankees. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cole’s deal with his organization is the fourth-largest in Major League Baseball history.

Cole’s contract compensation alone has totaled more than $75 million over the course of his 10-year MLB career. While his massive contract with the Yankees provided the most of his wealth, he also earned over $13 million in 2019 and 2020. According to Spotrac, the pitcher made more than $5 million in five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and more than $20 million in two seasons with the Houston Astros.

Despite his enormous wealth, Cole continues to drive his first car, which has accumulated over 82,000 miles. “First and foremost, it works. Exceptionally dependable. Although this isn’t a Toyota commercial, I’ve had no problems with it. I don’t spend much time here. So it comes in handy when we travel to the beach or lug around Christmas presents or other stuff like that,” Cole remarked in an interview with NJ News.

When the baseball star was still living in Newport Beach, his father, Mark, gave him a car. The Toyota Tacoma was purchased 18 months before by the athlete’s father, who drove it for a while before passing it on to his son. Throughout high school and his time at the University of California, Los Angeles, the MLB pitcher drove the automobile.

Cole and his wife Amy moved into their new estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, which they paid $5.6 million for last year. The huge mansion has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms and stands on two acres of property. A gourmet kitchen with a huge central island and a breakfast nook is included in the home. According to Sports Illustrated, the residence also boasts a fireplace hidden beneath a coffered ceiling.