Despite his injury, Maguire has been included in Southgate’s England Euro 2020 squad… But who has been left out?

Trent Alexander-Arnold was chosen above Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, and Ollie Watkins in England manager Gareth Southgate’s Euros team.

Due to injury worries and commitments to the continental cup final, the Three Lions manager named a preliminary 33-man squad rather than his final 26-man team last week.

After Mason Greenwood withdrew due to injury on the morning of the announcement, Southgate has finally finalized his Euro 2020 squad, removing six players.

Lingard, Ward-Prowse, and Watkins were all left out, as were Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, and Ben White, who were all uncapped.

Lingard was called in from the cold in March’s World Cup qualifying triple-header after an impressive start on loan from Manchester United at West Ham.

The 28-year-old featured in all three of those games, but Southgate stated in the build-up that he was there because injured Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho were unavailable.

Ward-Prowse, the Southampton captain, participated in two of those games and was set to start the third before withdrawing due to injury and missing the cut, as he did for the 2019 Nations League finals.

Watkins, an Aston Villa striker, scored on his debut against San Marino, but he was pushed down the pecking order by Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Alexander-Arnold was one of four right-backs included to the 26-man squad, including Kieran Trippier, Reece James, and Kyle Walker.

“I believe every squad is challenging because we have a lot of good players in this country,” Southgate said on England’s YouTube page.

“The hardest part is not being able to take players who have played with us in prior matches and who are such strong pros.

“So, I understand how disappointing it is for them right now not to be able to compete in a major tournament.

“However, we still have two friendlies to play, and there have been plenty of instances in the past where injuries in those friendlies have ruled guys out.

“There’s still time for those guys,” says the narrator. (This is a brief piece.)