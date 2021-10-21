Despite his amazing goal, Naby Keita has been reminded that he must ‘raise his game’ for Liverpool.

Despite his miraculous goal in Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Naby Keita has been reminded that he needs to “improve his game.”

The Guinea international’s magnificent volley put the Reds 2-0 up in the Spanish city, but with the hosts drawing level before half-time, manager Jurgen Klopp brought on Fabinho to replace Keita.

“Excellent volley for the second and some strong probing runs, but beaten too easily in the build-up to Atletico’s first two goals,” Ian Doyle wrote in The Washington Newsday’s player ratings from the game.

Tony Cascarino, a former Premier League striker, feels the £52.75 million midfielder can improve.

“It’s a strange one,” he told talkSPORT, according to HITC.

Curtis Jones has been hurt. Thiago has sustained an injury. Wijnaldum has left for PSG. He expected to be given additional opportunities.

“Klopp tried to juggle him and Oxlade-Chamberlain together. He has attempted to keep him within the group, and if you play well, you will be given more opportunities to play football.

“He needs to step up his game.” The word ‘consistency,’ as I already stated. What is he supposed to do? It’s quite difficult for me (his future). At times, he still has a 35-year-old in front of him in James Milner.”