Despite her increased visibility, Alex Scott maintains her underlying ideals haven’t changed.

The 36-year-old will serve as a pitchside reporter for ITV’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021, which will take place on September 4 at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

Scott was announced as the new host of the BBC’s Football Focus last month, succeeding Dan Walker as the first female presenter of the Saturday lunchtime show, which has aired since 1974.

Following her retirement from playing the game three years ago, the former Arsenal and England defender’s fame continues to climb as she forges a new career behind the microphone.

Scott, on the other hand, will not let the attention distract her from her essential convictions.

“I always knew I was kind of different in terms of what I had seen, how TV was in the past, and my thing is that I always just want to be me,” Scott told the PA news agency when he first started in the field.

“I believe that if I ever tried to be someone else, the public and everyone around me would immediately notice, and you would lose the person that you are.

“So I am just lucky that everyone around me, including the ITV and SoccerAid folks, wants me to come on film and bring my actual personality, so I consider myself blessed.”

“Whether it’s football or broadcasting, it’s all about hard effort, first and foremost,” Scott remarked.

“So, when I was announced to be connected with Soccer Aid, I didn’t want people to think, ‘Oh, she’s a female host,’ because they all know how much I love football and how passionate I am about it.”

Despite his celebrity, Scott, a former England right-back, is keen to keep his feet on the ground.

Scott explained, “It’s only other people telling you that you’re a trailblazer, that you’re this or that.”

