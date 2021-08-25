Despite FSG’s Liverpool predicament, Jurgen Klopp will not repeat Rafa Benitez’s transfer sacrifice.

Liverpool has little room for manoeuvre in terms of improving their roster with less than a week left in the transfer season. Not simply because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but also because of tightened purse strings.

After the transfer market shuts on August 31, the Reds will be obligated to name their 25-man roster for the first half of the season, as has been the case since 2010.

Jurgen Klopp is only allowed to select 17 foreign players from that group of 25, and players born on or after January 1, 2000 are not required to register.

He won’t be able to name a full 25-man squad if he can’t fill out his 25-man roster with eight homegrown players.

In recent seasons, Liverpool has walked a delicate line between having too many foreign players and not having enough homegrown players when it comes to registering its team.

As a result, Marko Grujic was loaned to Porto after the Premier League transfer deadline passed at the beginning of last season, when the Reds’ team was over-stocked.

Liverpool have prioritized moving on their lesser-used squad players since signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in May to avoid a repeat this summer, with Xherdan Shaqiri’s exit to Lyon on Monday leaving them with the maximum number of 17 abroad players.

Divock Origi and Loris Karius, on the other hand, are both in that 17-man squad and might be moved on before the window ends, with the latter even being left out of the Reds squad entirely if he stays at Anfield.

Meanwhile, following the loan departures of Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn to Sheffield United and Hearts, Liverpool are down to eight homegrown players in order to announce a full 25-man squad.

The only problem is that, like Davies and Woodburn, a couple of them aren’t likely to be first-team players next season, with Nat Phillips and Sheyi Ojo both expected to leave in the summer.

Liverpool will not be short of players with Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, and Rhys Williams in reserve as Under-21s.