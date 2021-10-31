Despite Everton’s troubles, Barcelona and Real Madrid resorted to Ronald Koeman and Carlo Ancelotti.

Evertonians witnessed a bizarre sight last weekend when two of their previous managers, Ronald Koeman and Carlo Ancelotti, competed in ‘El Clasico,’ the world’s most important club football match.

Given that both individuals effectively failed at Goodison Park, their elevated positions at Barcelona and Real Madrid made their elevated positions at Barcelona and Real Madrid much more intriguing for Blues.

Following a 2-1 loss at home to Barcelona, Koeman was forced to resign, and his termination became a certainty with a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Being hired as head coach by Barcelona used to be one of football’s dream jobs, but while Koeman had long coveted the position, something he wasn’t shy about expressing during his time at Everton, there was a distinct feeling that he was always on a hiding to nothing after returning to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona-based “I know the documentary of Graham Taylor’s England tenure, An Impossible Job, was re-aired in the UK this week (complete with Koeman as pantomime villain, playing for the Dutch), but this was very much an impossible job as well,” La Liga analyst Andy West told The Washington Newsday.

“For background, Barca had lost 8-2 the night before his appointment (against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in Lisbon on August 14, 2020), thus that was the club he was joining.

“Add to that, Lionel Messi wanted to leave at the time, but it was later addressed, and he did depart when his contract expired.”

“There was also a change of president in the middle of last season, which meant that the person who selected him (Josep Maria Bartomeu) went, and the new president, Joan Laporta, had always been lukewarm at best about Koeman.

“The playing team went through a lot of changes, and one of the first things he had to do was tell Luis Suarez that he didn’t want him, even though he wasn’t permitted to have him since they needed to get rid of him for the money.”

“Whether or not Koeman wanted him, he had to tell him and face with the consequences.”

“The squad was disbanding, and all of the players and personnel were experiencing severe financial difficulties.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”