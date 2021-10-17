Despite Everton’s defeat by David Moyes, Rafa Benitez’s truth is evident.

Things become more similar the more they change.

Rafa Benitez was David Moyes’ opposite number across Stanley Park for more than half of his 11-year reign as Everton manager.

The positions were turned here as West Ham United visited Goodison Park following the former Liverpool manager’s appointment by the Blues this summer, but the result was a throwback to the 2004/05 season.

The Scot got the better of the Spaniard, just as he did when the two managers first met over 17 years ago, but this time it was to Evertonians’ chagrin, as their old boss, now in command of the Irons, burst the Benitez bubble after three successive home victories in his new post.

Moyes’ team were good value for their single goal victory, just like they were in the first match, when Lee Carsley’s strike proved the difference in the 200th Merseyside Derby.

Benitez’s early days at Goodison weren’t always easy, and after coming back from a goal down to win Southampton and Burnley 3-1, Everton needed patience to beat Premier League basement team Norwich City last time out.

Those green shoots of recuperation that the 61-year-old has shown so far haven’t been ripped out by this particular result.

But Moyes, who has been linked with a return to Everton on several occasions since leaving Manchester United, would no doubt be delighted to get the better of his former rival here.

The Blues are still a work in progress with their sixth manager since 2016, but the Hammers, whose winner came from Angelo Ogbonna, a former Everton target, demonstrated the benefits of being a well-drilled outfit after being under Moyes’ control for almost two years since his return in December 2019.