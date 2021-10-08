Despite concerns about human rights, the Saudi takeover of Newcastle is set to go forward.

Despite Amnesty International’s accusations on Thursday that the deal represented “sportswashing” of the Gulf kingdom’s human rights record, the Premier League is expected to approve a Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United.

In April 2020, a group led by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben agreed to buy the club from unpopular owner Mike Ashley for a reported?300 million ($408 million).

Last year, though, the contentious acquisition proposal was derailed by an outcry from Qatar-based beIN Sports, the Premier League’s key television rights holder.

Saudi Arabia banned the broadcaster in 2017 at the start of a diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar, which ended in January. The broadcaster had earlier this year extended its rights to the English top-flight across the Middle East and North African region until 2025 at a cost of $500 million.

Tensions between the two countries have eased dramatically this year, with the Saudi ban on beIN set to be lifted, as well as Riyadh’s $1 billion arbitration claim against Qatar over pirate broadcasts to Saudi viewers by the BeoutQ network.

Under the proposed deal, the PIF, which is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, is expected to take an 80 percent stake.

The buyout could change Newcastle’s fortunes; despite regular crowds of 50,000 at St. James’ Park, the Magpies haven’t won a major trophy since 1969.

Mike Ashley, the club’s current owner, has been immensely unpopular during his 13 years in control, during which time the club has been relegated twice from the Premier League before returning to the lucrative top tier of English football.

However, Amnesty International has encouraged the Premier League to take Saudi Arabia’s human rights record into account.

Amnesty International’s UK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh stated in a statement that “ever since this contract was originally discussed, we felt it was a clear attempt by the Saudi rulers to sportswash their abysmal human rights record with the glamour of top-flight football.”

Following the gruesome murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate three years ago, Saudi Arabia faced international censure.

MBS was accused of approving the murder in a dossier leaked by US intelligence in February, which the Saudis fiercely refuted.

Newcastle, who are presently managed by former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce, are winless in their first seven Premier League games and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

